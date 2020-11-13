Nokia 6300 And Nokia 8000 4G Feature Phones Launched: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

HMD has announced the launch of a new feature 4G phone. The Nokia 6300 and the Nokia 8000 phones run on KaiOS. These devices are available in selected markets; however, the company has not announced the availability for the Indian market.

Nokia 6300 And Nokia 8000: Price And Specification

The Nokia 6300 feature phone is priced at 49 euros, which translates to Rs. 4,317, while the Nokia 8000 is available for Rs. 79 euros, which is close to Rs. 6,957. In terms of specifications, the Nokia 6300 feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, and 512GB of RAM. The device features a 1,500 mAh battery and a VGA camera at the back. In addition, the feature phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Google Assistant, and Google Maps.

The Nokia 6300 feature phone supports FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, dual nano-SIM support, and microSD card. Besides, the feature phone comes in three colours, such as Powder White, Light Charcoal, and Cyan Green.

Moreover, the Nokia 8000 4G features a 2.8-inch display, 2MP rear camera; however, there is no front camera. It has Snapdragon 210, 512MB of RAM, 4GB storage, Bluetooth, A-GPS, dual nano-SIM support, 500 mAh battery, FM Radio, LTE Cat 4, and Wi-Fi. The feature phone comes with several apps like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and more. The feature phone runs on KaiOS and it also comes with Google Maps. The feature phone also comes in three colours, i.e, topaz, opal, onyx, and citrine.

Meanwhile, Nokia is planning to bring the Nokia 2.4 smartphone which is expected to come under Rs. 10,000 in two colours, such as Dusk Fjord and Charcoal. The smartphone is likely to feature 6.5-inch a display and a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

