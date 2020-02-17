Nokia 7.1 Faces Android 10 Update Flaws News oi-Sayan Sarkar

As part of the Android 10 roll-out program, the Nokia 7.1 is finally upgraded with the latest OS. But, the update is not compatible with the device. According to the complaints by the users, the latest OS has crashed certain apps and features on the 7.1.

Breaking through with the first one is-- the WiFi crashing. The users have been deprived of using WiFi service. With their several attempts for the connection, the syntax error reads as-- 'connection to network failed'.

The update has brought up call distortion flaw, which is quite deplorable for many users. As per the complaints, both outgoing and incoming calls offer distorted voices. To tackle this, some users fixed the issue by doing a full factory reset and used 3rd party dialing apps, but nothing worked in their favor.

Another flaw due to the latest OS is the crashing of the microphone in apps such as WhatsApp, Dialer, IMO, and more. This issue doesn't work the way when users are using headphones. The worst-case with the device due to Android 10 update is-- the OS crashes after getting installed on the phone. Post restart, the phone shows a black screen further confirming that the phone will not work.

The issues are not a good sign for the HMD Global, as there are many other Nokia devices which are running Android 10. And, a few more will receive the update soon. We are not sure if other devices too will get compatible with the OS or not. But on a certainty aspect, the poor functioning of the 7.1 smartphone due to the update, has at least led the brand to not take the situation for granted.

We can assume that after facing a series of complaints, the company will be coming with optimized solutions to tackle the flaws. The flaws will be taken positively by the brand, as it is now having an idea of what all major apps the OS can crash.

via

Best Mobiles in India