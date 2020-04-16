ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 7.3 Tipped To Come With Improved Quad Camera Setup

    By
    |

    Nokia 7.3 is said to hit the markets in Q3 this year. According to a report, the smartphone will come with a much-improved quad rear camera setup that will provide a better image quality. The smartphone is rumored to achieve the Nokia 7.2 that was launched in last year. The report also added that the rumored Nokia 7.3 will possibly include a 32MP or a 24MP front-facing camera.

    Nokia 7.3 Tipped To Come With Improved Quad Camera Setup

     

    According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the smartphone will feature a rear quad-camera setup and also include a 64MP main camera along with a depth camera, macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The report also suspects that the Nokia 7.3 could come with a 48MP main sensor with Zeiss optics instead of the 64MP camera.

    The report also included the cameras will significantly improve night mode and the image quality. The report added that Nokia may combine 5G support to one of the versions of the Nokia 7.3 smartphone.

    The new smartphone is said to be the successor of Nokia 7.2 and It is also suspected that the Nokia 7.3 might come in 4G and 5G versions.

    For the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the phone will appear with as many as five rear cameras along with a 108MP camera. It will sport a 64MP primary camera that has optical image stabilization (OIS), in addition to a 108MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED display that gives a display fingerprint sensor for security with 2K resolution.

    The latest smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It will offer two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

    Coming back to the Nokia 7.2 phone that was launched last year with a triple rear camera setup which is listing 48MP, 8MP,5MP, and a 20MP camera respectively.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 19:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X