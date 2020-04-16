Nokia 7.3 Tipped To Come With Improved Quad Camera Setup News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia 7.3 is said to hit the markets in Q3 this year. According to a report, the smartphone will come with a much-improved quad rear camera setup that will provide a better image quality. The smartphone is rumored to achieve the Nokia 7.2 that was launched in last year. The report also added that the rumored Nokia 7.3 will possibly include a 32MP or a 24MP front-facing camera.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the smartphone will feature a rear quad-camera setup and also include a 64MP main camera along with a depth camera, macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The report also suspects that the Nokia 7.3 could come with a 48MP main sensor with Zeiss optics instead of the 64MP camera.

The report also included the cameras will significantly improve night mode and the image quality. The report added that Nokia may combine 5G support to one of the versions of the Nokia 7.3 smartphone.

The new smartphone is said to be the successor of Nokia 7.2 and It is also suspected that the Nokia 7.3 might come in 4G and 5G versions.

For the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the phone will appear with as many as five rear cameras along with a 108MP camera. It will sport a 64MP primary camera that has optical image stabilization (OIS), in addition to a 108MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED display that gives a display fingerprint sensor for security with 2K resolution.

The latest smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It will offer two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

Coming back to the Nokia 7.2 phone that was launched last year with a triple rear camera setup which is listing 48MP, 8MP,5MP, and a 20MP camera respectively.

