Nokia 7 likely to launch globally in early 2018

According to latest rumors coming out of China, it seems HMD Global is set to launch Nokia 7 globally in early 2018. Further reports suggest that the international variant of the smartphone will be identified by the model number TA-1041.

Announced officially in October, the Nokia 7 is still not available in markets around the world. However, this is a similar case that happened with the Nokia 6 as well. It took months for the smartphone to reach markets around the globe. So Nokia 7 is getting the same treatment as well.

Having said that, if the reports are true then Nokia 7 will be arriving in the global markets after being exclusive to China. While there is no information about the exact date of launch, according to reports HMD Global is set to host an international event on January 19.

But we are still not sure what exactly will the company release. As of now, all rumors and reports suggest the unveiling of Nokia 9. However, it will be interesting to see if the Nokia 7 global variant will also be announced on the same day.

We are also wondering whether the Nokia 7 will make it to India or not. Previously HMD Global's Chief Marketing Officer, Pekka Rantala had stated, "Nokia 7 is designed for Chinese consumers, so currently we've no plans to bring it to India." But again the global variant might come with few tweaks and eventually be launched in India as well.

Currently, the smartphone is available in two variants in China. The base variant is priced at RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,443), while the high-end variant is priced at RMB 2,699 (roughly Rs 26,399).

Just to recall the specifications of the device, Nokia 7 comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 423 pixels per inch. The handset is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 4GB or 6G of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, Nokia 7 sports a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter at the front. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 141.20 x 71.40 x 7.90 (height x width x thickness).

Via