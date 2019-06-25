Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus Android Pie Update – Adds June Security Patch And Optimizes System News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global is well known for timely Android update rollouts for Nokia smartphones. The company releases firmware updates almost every month for smartphones. Recently, the Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 were updated to the latest firmware. Now, the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus are getting a new update.

Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus New Update:

Both the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus are receiving and Android Pie-based update. The update is rolling out as an OTA to both the devices. The firmware weighs around 307MB for the Nokia 7 Plus and approx 281MB for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

A notification for the update will be available on the respective units soon. The update is currently pushed out for the users in Myanmar and is yet to be released for India and other regions. If the update notification does not show up, it can be checked manually.

To do so, you will need to visit the Settings menu and look for the System Update tab. It is advised that the device should be connected to a reliable Wi-Fi connection while updating.

What's New?

The update for both the smartphone comes with an Android Pie firmware build v3.54E. This is a general update and does not bring any new major changes to the smartphones. However, it adds the latest security patch to the device's firmware.

The June 2019 Android security patch will enhance the overall security of the smartphone.Additionally, the update also fixes some general bugs and issues for improved performance.

The firmware also stabilizes the system and improves the user interface for smoother user experience. Notably, both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7 Plus Android Oreo OS and had received the stable Android Pie in the past.

