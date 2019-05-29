Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1; New Android Security Patch Rolled Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 84.4MB in size for the Nokia 7 Plus, whereas, for the Nokia 6.1 it comes with a size of 334.2MB.

HMD Global is one of those brands which is known for rolling out firmware updates to the Nokia smartphones in a consistent manner. The Finnish giant has rolled out Android updates to a bunch of Nokia smartphones this year including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8, and Nokia 6.1 among others. Now, the company has released a new update for two of its popular mid-range smartphones.

The Nokia smartphones which are receiving a new firmware update are the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1. The update has already started making its way to the respective units. Both the smartphones are getting the latest Android security patch via the update. A notification of the update should soon pop on the Nokia 7 and the Nokia 6.1 smartphones across the globe.

The update weighs around 84.4MB in size for the Nokia 7 Plus, whereas, for the Nokia 6.1 it comes with a size of 334.2MB. If you own the Nokia 7 Plus or the Nokia 6.1, you will soon get the notification. However, if in case it does not seed automatically, you can always check the update manually. To update the device manually, you will need to visit the Settings menu and search for the System Updates section.

Coming to the changelog, the latest firmware primarily updates the Android security patch of both the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 smartphones. The update comes with the May 2019 Android security patch and some general bug fixes. Following the update, the device will be more secure against remote attacks.

For imaging, the smartphone uses a dual-lens setup at the rear with 12MP+ 13MP sensors. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie snapper up front. The rear camera supports 4K video recording and has some shooting modes such as HDR, and Portrait, etc. It flaunts a 6-inch display with and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels.

The smartphone was launched with Android v8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. However, it has already received the Android Pie update. The Android One backed device is promised to receive timely Android updates for two years. Backing up the unit is a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge support.