Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 get dual LTE/VoLte support

Nokia 7 Plus is one of those smartphones, which has a right mixture of design aesthetics and the best hardware that the asking price can offer. With the latest software update, the Nokia 7 Plus gets a step near to be called as a perfect smartphone. Nokia has released a new software for the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6 (2018), which enables dual VoLte on both the SIM slots.

What is dual LTE/VoLte?



This feature will be of great use, especially for Jio network users. Where now users can use mobile data on the second SIM by keeping both numbers active. This also means that the users can use two JIO SIM cards on a single smartphone without any hassle. As most of the telecom providers have started to offer VoLte based voice calling, this is a nifty feature that one should consider on purchasing your next smartphone. Currently, only a bunch of smartphones support dual VoLte in India. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1, and the Nokia 7 Plus, Honor 10, Honor VIew 10 are some of the smartphones that support dual VoLte. With a software update, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is also tipped to receive this feature in the future.

Nokia 6.1 specifications

The Nokia 6 (2018) bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p LCD display with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The body is claimed to be made of aluminium 6000 series. HMD has positioned the fingerprint sensor at the rear of the Nokia 6 (2018). However, this does not mean that the device will have a full-screen design with an 18:9 aspect ratio display as it features the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio display with prominent bezels on the top and bottom of the phone.

The smartphone features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz (while its predecessor used the Snapdragon 430 SoC. The processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to another 128GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects include a 16MP rear camera and a front-facing 8MP selfie camera with the Bothie feature that will click snaps via both the front and rear cameras and stitch them together. The Bothie feature that is already available on Nokia 8 and Nokia 7 smartphones.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

Nokia 7 Plus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity expandable up to 256GB.

Connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and wide-angle lens and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and f/2.6 aperture.

The dual-camera setup from Zeiss optics comes with dual-tone LED flash as well. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics.