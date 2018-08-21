ENGLISH

Nokia 7 Plus will get Android 9 Pie before by the end of September 2018

Nokia 7 Plus was one of the few non-pixel devices to participated in Android 9 Pie beta programme.

    Nokia officially unveiled the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. These are the first set of devices from HMD Global to offer a modern design with a notch on top of the display. Along with the announcement of these smartphones, the company also confirmed that all Nokia Android smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie software in the coming weeks.

    The main highlight of the event was the fact that the company is in the final stage of testing the Android 9 Pie and the update will be made available for the Nokia 7 Plus by the end of September 2018.
    The Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone from HMD Global with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display, which was announced in MWC 2018 and the same was made available in India for a price of Rs 25,990.

    The company has also confirmed that all Nokia smartphones (with Android) will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future. But, the Nokia 7 Plus will be the first smartphone to receive the update.

    Nokia 7 Plus specifications

    In terms of design, the Nokia 7 Plus is carved out of a single slab of aluminum and offers a premium build quality. The smartphone almost has all the features that one might want in a premium smartphone.

    The Nokia 7 Plus has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dual hybrid SIM card slot.

    On the back of the smartphone, the device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP telephoto sensor to offer 2x optical zoom and bokeh effect. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera. The main camera can record 4K videos @30 fps and the secondary selfie camera can record native 1080p videos @60fps.

    The smartphone has a large 3800 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port, which also supports USB OTG. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 16:40 [IST]
