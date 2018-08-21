Nokia 7 Plus will get Android 9 Pie before by the end of September 2018

Nokia officially unveiled the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. These are the first set of devices from HMD Global to offer a modern design with a notch on top of the display. Along with the announcement of these smartphones, the company also confirmed that all Nokia Android smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie software in the coming weeks.

The main highlight of the event was the fact that the company is in the final stage of testing the Android 9 Pie and the update will be made available for the Nokia 7 Plus by the end of September 2018.

The Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone from HMD Global with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display, which was announced in MWC 2018 and the same was made available in India for a price of Rs 25,990.

The company has also confirmed that all Nokia smartphones (with Android) will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future. But, the Nokia 7 Plus will be the first smartphone to receive the update.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

In terms of design, the Nokia 7 Plus is carved out of a single slab of aluminum and offers a premium build quality. The smartphone almost has all the features that one might want in a premium smartphone.

The Nokia 7 Plus has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dual hybrid SIM card slot.

On the back of the smartphone, the device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP telephoto sensor to offer 2x optical zoom and bokeh effect. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera. The main camera can record 4K videos @30 fps and the secondary selfie camera can record native 1080p videos @60fps.

The smartphone has a large 3800 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port, which also supports USB OTG. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.