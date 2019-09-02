Nokia 8.1 Price Permanently Axed In India: Now Starts At Rs. 15,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has slashed the price of its flagship Nokia 8.1 permanently in India. The Android One smartphone features a glass design and offers features such as dual-lens primary camera setup, notched display with FHD+ resolution, and a mid-range Snapdragon chipset. Let's have a look at the discount details:

Nokia 8.1 New Price Details:

The Nokia 8.1 was launched last year at Rs. 15,999, but you can now buy it for just Rs. 15,999. Notably, this is a permanent price cut valid only on the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant reflected on the official Nokia online store. You can buy the device in Blue/Siver and Iron/Steel colors.

The 6GB RAM is still retailing at Rs. 22,999. It is expected that the pricing will be updated on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the coming days. However, there is no specific timeline available for the same.

Nokia 8.1 Highlight Features:

The smartphone features a 6.18-inch IPS display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The 2.5D curved glass features an iPhone X like notch for the selfie camera and sensors.

The notch houses a 20MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. The primary dual-lens setup at the rear houses a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, the unit draws power from a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset backed by Adreno 616 GPU. It comes in two different configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. You get the option to expand the onboard storage to up to 400GB.

The Nokia 8.1 runs on Android Pie OS and is backed by the Android One program. The security features include a fingerprint reader on the back panel and a Face Unlock feature.

Connectivity aspects include a USB Type-C port, dual VoLTE support, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is fuelled by a 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

