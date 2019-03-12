Nokia 8.1 new Android Pie firmware build brings option to hide notch and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update also tweaks the selfie camera of the smartphone for better selfies.

HMD Global is one of those brands which is consistent in rolling out timely Android updates and security patches to the Nokia smartphones. The Finnish smartphone giant has pushed out the stable Android Pie update to a bunch of Nokia smartphones recently including the Nokia 8, Nokia 6.1 and even its budget smartphone, the Nokia 2.1 smartphone. Now, another Nokia smartphone getting a new Android Pie build update.

HMD Global has now released a new Android 9 Pie build for the Nokia 8.1 smartphone. Launched last year, the Nokia 8.1 is a premium mid-range smartphone by the Finnish giant that shipped already shipped with Android Pie OS. The latest Android Pie firmware build update brings along a bunch of improvements and tweaks improving the device performance. Besides, the stock Android UI means the smartphone will receive timely Android and security updates.

The latest update does not add any security patch to the device's firmware. Rather, it brings an option to hide the notch on the display for maximum display surface while consuming media. The option to hide the notch is labelled as 'fullview' which can be found in the Display tab in the Settings menu.

The update also tweaks the selfie camera of the smartphone for better selfies, suggests a report from NokiaPowerUser. The issue affecting the exposure of front camera is also fixed with this update. Now, the front camera will be able to capture detailed images with accurate exposure.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 8.1 is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The device comes with an onboard storage of 64GB which is expandable to up to 400GB via microSD card.

Nokia 8.1 has a dual camera setup at the rear which has a 12MP primary and 13MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP front camera. The smartphone flaunts a 6.18-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. It is backed by a 3,500mAH non-removable battery which has quick charging support.

credits