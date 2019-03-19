Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus firmware update with latest Android security patch rolling out in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 127MB for the Nokia 8.1 smartphone, whereas, the Nokia 5.1 Plus firmware update weighs around 85MB in size.

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone brand licensee to Nokia smartphones has is consistent with rolling out updates for its smartphones on a timely basis. The company had recently released an Android Pie update for the affordable Nokia 3.1 smartphone and is now pushing out a new firmware update for its popular Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones. One of the primary reasons for the timely firmware update releases for Nokia smartphones is that they come under the Android One program. This means that they come first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches.

The Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones are receiving a firmware update which brings along the latest Android security patch along with it. The firmware update is being rolled out as an OTA and the notification should be available to the smartphones soon. If in case the update notification does not show up on your respected Nokia smartphone, you can check the update manually in the Settings section.

The latest update comes with the March 2019 Android security patch along with some general bug fixes and tweaks to improve the performance of both the smartphones. The update weighs around 127MB for the Nokia 8.1 smartphone, whereas, the Nokia 5.1 Plus firmware update weighs around 85MB in size.

The update for both the devices is currently released for the users in India and Poland. The company has not shared the timeline for its release in the remaining markets; however, we can expect it to be released for the rest of the markets soon.

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 smartphone is backed by a premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor which is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU and 4GB/6GB of RAM. The device offers a storage space option of 64GB or 128GB which is expandable via microSD card. On the other hand, the Nokia 5.a Plus runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 processor which is clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

