Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 prices slashed by up to Rs 1,600 in India

HMD Global's popular offerings, the Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 7.1 smartphones have received a price cut in the Indian market. Both the smartphones were introduced last year in the country and they bring along the signature stock Android OS which most of the Nokia smartphones offer. The Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 7.1 are receiving a discount on the e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Tata Cliq respectively. Notably, the discount comes as a part of the Women's Day sale which started yesterday.

Coming to the discounted price, the Nokia 8.1 was retiling in the Indian market for a price tag of Rs 26,999 and following the discount, the device is available for Rs 25,500. This is a discount of Rs 1,500 which the smartphone is getting on its launch price. Whereas, the Nokia 7.1 was retailing for Rs 19,999 and is now receiving a discount of Rs 1,600 on Tata Cliq. Following the discount, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 18,390. In addition to the price cut, a bunch of other offers can also be availed while purchasing any of the aforementioned smartphones. The additional offers include exchange offers and no cost EMI.

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 runs on a Snapdragon 710 chipset which is combined with 6GB of RAM 128GB of internal storage. The Nokia 7.1 uses a slightly less powered Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage on both the smartphones is expandable via microSD card.

The Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch FHD+ display panel and the Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display panel. Both displays have an aspect ratio of 19:9. For imaging, both the smartphones use a dual lens primary rear camera setup and a single lens front camera for selfies and video callings.

