Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2 Receives Price Cut Online: Now Starts At Rs. 14,499

Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 8.1 are the latest smartphones by HMD Global to receive a price cut in India. Both the smartphones comes Android One program and have received the discount online. While the Nokia 7.2 debuted recently in India, the Nokia 8.1 was launched last year in December. Let's have a look at the new pricing:

Nokia 8.1 And Nokia 7.2 Online Discount Details

The Nokia 8.1 was launched at Rs. 26,999, but is selling at Rs. 14,499. This is the lowest ever price of this device which you can buy from Flipkart. Notably, this is the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Offers include a 5 percent cashback with Axis bank credit card and 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards.

On the other hand, the Nokia 7.2 debuted at Rs. 18,599 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and at Rs. 19,599. But, it is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,900 on Amazon (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage). There are a bunch of offers which you can check via this link.

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.2 Quick Specifications

The Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch IPS Pure display with 1080 x 2280 pixels FHD+ resolution amd 18:7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC with 2.2 Ghz clock speed. The device comes with a dual-camera setup housing a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP sensor.

For enhanced imaging, the ZEISS sensors come with EIS and OIS support. For selfies and video calling it has a 20MP selfie camera. It was launched with Android Pie, but recently received the Android 10 update. The unit is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Nokia 7.2 is the latest launch by HMD. It packs a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The device features a triple-lens rear camera setup which packs a 48MP primary sensor, An 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, it features a 20MP camera up front with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SOC and ships with Android Pie OS. It is kept alive by a 3,500 mAh battery with a quick charge support.

