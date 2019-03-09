ENGLISH

    Nokia 8.1 Plus with punch-hole display is here: Comes with a dual camera setup

    Nokia 8.1 Plus is expected to launch in Q2 of 2019

    Most of the upcoming smartphones are expected to follow the punch-hole display design, which became mainstream in India after launching the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. In fact, the Honor View20 is the first smartphone to launch in India, which is also the most affordable smartphone in India with a punch-hole display.

    Nokia 8.1 Plus with punch-hole display is here

     

    Now, Nokia might soon join the elite league by launching the Nokia 8.1 Plus, which is expected to be the first punch-hole display smartphone. Unlike the Honor and Samsung' offering, the Nokia 8.1 Plus is likely to come with an affordable price tag.

    Nokia 8.1 Plus features

    The official case renders also indicates that the Nokia 8.1 Plus has a dual camera setup on the back with a single tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a front-facing selfie camera within the punch-hole display.

    According to the render, the smartphone has a USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Like every other Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 8.1 Plus is expected to run on Android 9 Pie OS under Android One Programme.

    The smartphone has an almost bezel-less design, and the device is most likely to come with an IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of the smartphone. Considering the recent trend, the device is most likely feature a mid-tier Qualcomm processor with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

     

    The Nokia 8.1 Plus is most likely to be a mid-tier smartphone, which is expected to be the successor to the Nokia 8.1, which was recently launched in India for Rs 26,000 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and Rs 29,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
