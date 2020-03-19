Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launch Expected Today: How To Stream Launch Event Live News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global is expected to bring the next-generation Nokia smartphones for the masses today. The Finnish brand is likely to unravel the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, and the Nokia 1.3 at an online event. Just yesterday, we got some details on the Nokia 1.3 and the specifications and features of the remaining two devices have also been tipped in the past. We are sharing the details on how you can catch the live stream of the new Nokia launches.

The company had earlier scheduled the official launch event in London. However, in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the company decided the cancel the on-ground event. Now, similar to other brands, HMD Global will also be hosting the event online.

Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Online Launch: How To

Watch The Event Live?

The launch event will be live-streamed online on YouTube. The event is scheduled to go on air at 4 PM GMT which is 10 pm in India. It's good to see that smartphone manufactures are taking up the online space to unveil their new offerings.

This is a life-savior move when thousands at risk of spreading coronavirus infection. If you are interested in watching the live-stream, you can click on this link. We are also adding the video for your convenience.

Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3: What To Expect?

Starting with the affordable of the lot, i.e, the Nokia 1.3; the device is expected to launch with a single 13MP rear camera for imaging. The device is likely to launch with a 5MP selfie camera and come with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

The processor powering the handset and the display size and resolution are kept a mystery. But, it is an entry-level device so we can expect an HD+ display and a low-end chipset.

The Nokia 5.3, on the other hand, will debut as a successor to the Nokia 5.2 and is said to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It might come with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also, there could be a quad-rear camera setup housing a 16MP primary sensor. For selfies, this one is said to launch with an 8MP snapper.

Lastly, the Nokia 8.2 will be the top-of-the-line model to launch today. The device is said to come with 5G support and use the Snapdragon 765 chipset. Also, its highlight feature is said to be the pop-up camera module accommodating a 32MP camera.

We currently don't know when Nokia is planning to launch its new offerings in the Indian market, but will keep you posted with the latest updates.

