Nokia 8.3 5G Spotted On Amazon; July Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia launched the Nokia 8.3 5G in March and was scheduled to launch in Europe in the third quarter. Now, the Nokia 8.3 5G is listed on the official Nokia store on Amazon Germany. According to the list, the phone might be available for purchase in July.

The features of the Nokia 8.3 5G have some similarities with the older Nokia 8.1. However, according to the picture in the list, some other features of the Nokia 8.3 5G can also be noticed. There is no information about the price of the phone. The Nokia 8.3 5G is expected to come in two storage variants in Europe. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is likely to arrive with price a tag of 599 euros (around Rs. 51,305), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant expected to be priced at 649 euros (around Rs. 55,579).

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications

Coming to the features, the Nokia 8.3 5G arrives with a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels and 386 PPI density. The phone has a side-facing fingerprint sensor for security purpose. In terms of software, the device runs on Android 10 OS.

Under the hood, the device powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery with supports for 18W fast charging technology.

For photography, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a quad-camera setup. The camera setup includes a 64MP ZEISS lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor on its back panel. On the front side, it has a 24MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The Nokia 8.3 5G measures 171.9 x 78.6 x 9mm and weighs 220 grams. The phone comes in a Polar Night color variant and it supports GPS, Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, and Type-C 1.0 for connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India