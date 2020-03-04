Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 Tipped To Launch On March 19: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Amid of coronavirus epidemic where all the major events like MWC 2020, GDW 2020, Facebook's F8 are cancelled, HMD Global has scheduled an event on March 19, 2020, in London where the company will launch its series of smartphone under Nokia branding. The company has decided to conduct a new separate event as there is no MWC this year.

Juho Sarvikas - Chief Product Officer - HMD Global posted a GIF on Twitter which reads, " Want to know a secret? Note the date 19 March 2020 London." The twitter post also comes with a caption saying, "No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive"

Back in MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 the company launched its Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.5, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus Android Go Edition, and Nokia 210. HMD Global is expected to launch its 8.2 5G smartphones at the London event. This is going to be the first smartphone from the company to support 5G connectivity with dual-mode SA and NSA support.

The smartphone was also teased by the company back in December last year with ZEISS optics which is capable of recording video in 4K UHD ultra-wide support. The smartphone was also teased with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with triple rear camera setup.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

Nokia never schedules an event for a single smartphone launch and this time also the company is expected to announce a series of smartphone and feature phones. The budget segment phones will include Nokia 1.2 and Nokia C2. Nokia 5.3 is expected to be in the mid-range segment.

The company is also said to launch a feature phone Nokia 400 4G and an improved Nokia 5310 XpressMusic with big stereo speakers. Reports also suggest that the company will also introduce Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 smartphone at the London event.

