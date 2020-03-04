ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 Tipped To Launch On March 19: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Amid of coronavirus epidemic where all the major events like MWC 2020, GDW 2020, Facebook's F8 are cancelled, HMD Global has scheduled an event on March 19, 2020, in London where the company will launch its series of smartphone under Nokia branding. The company has decided to conduct a new separate event as there is no MWC this year.

    Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 Tipped To Launch On March 19 In London

     

    Juho Sarvikas - Chief Product Officer - HMD Global posted a GIF on Twitter which reads, " Want to know a secret? Note the date 19 March 2020 London." The twitter post also comes with a caption saying, "No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive"

    Back in MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 the company launched its Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.5, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus Android Go Edition, and Nokia 210. HMD Global is expected to launch its 8.2 5G smartphones at the London event. This is going to be the first smartphone from the company to support 5G connectivity with dual-mode SA and NSA support.

    The smartphone was also teased by the company back in December last year with ZEISS optics which is capable of recording video in 4K UHD ultra-wide support. The smartphone was also teased with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with triple rear camera setup.

    Nokia never schedules an event for a single smartphone launch and this time also the company is expected to announce a series of smartphone and feature phones. The budget segment phones will include Nokia 1.2 and Nokia C2. Nokia 5.3 is expected to be in the mid-range segment.

     

    The company is also said to launch a feature phone Nokia 400 4G and an improved Nokia 5310 XpressMusic with big stereo speakers. Reports also suggest that the company will also introduce Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 smartphone at the London event.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X