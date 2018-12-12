Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie beta update now rolling out to the masses

Nokia smartphones are best known for timely Android updates and software patches rollout. The Finnish smartphone manufacturer has some decent range of smartphones under its sleeves and all of them come first in line when it comes to receiving the security patches and Android updates. We recently came across some reports suggesting that Nokia is deliberately delaying the Android updates in order to boost the sales of its recent offering the Nokia 8.1 smartphone. Well, it appears that this might not be the case as the company has started rolling out an Android Pie beta update for the Nokia 8 smartphones.

The Nokia 8 is a premium category smartphone which was released by the company back in September 2017 and it shipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Now, the device is finally receiving the Android Pie beta update. The latest update will bring along the Android Pie goodies with it along with some general bug fixes and system stability.

With the release of the latest Android Pie beta update for the Nokia 8, it appears that the company doesn't want to hold any further update which hampers the user experience on their devices. HMD Global Chief Product officer, Juho Sarvikas, had announced the release of the latest update for Nokia 8 on Twitter.

The Android Pie beta update weighs a total of 1.57GB and is being made available to the users via Nokia Beta Labs. The Nokia 8 owners will first need to sign in to the website and provide the details such as the network operator and IMEI number of their smartphone. Once the users have enrolled for the program the update will be rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air).

Just to recall, the Nokia 8 smartphone offers a 5.3-inch IPS QHD display panel with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection. The Nokia 8 runs on a Snapdragon 835 chipset combined with an Adreno 540 GPU to take care of all the graphics. The device offers 4GB of RAM for multitasking paired with 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3,090mAh Li-Ion battery unit.