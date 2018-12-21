ENGLISH

Nokia 8 finally receiving Android 9 Pie stable update

The new update also brings along the December security patch along with it.

    HMD Global the Finnish smartphone manufacturer associated with Nokia has finally started pushing out the latest version of Android, i.e, the Android 9.0 Pie for its last year's premium offering the Nokia 8. Earlier, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, had revealed that the Nokia 8 Android Pie update has been delayed due to some unresolved bugs. The information was shared by Sarvikas on Twitter and he had also mentioned that the update has been delayed for a 'couple of more days'. Now, the update is finally making its way to the Nokia 8 smartphones.

    Nokia 8 finally receiving Android 9 Pie stable update

     

    This time also, the update rollout was officially announced by Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. The update is currently being rolled out in phased out manner and should make its way to all the Nokia 8 smartphones over the course of few days. The new update also brings along the December security patch along with it.

    The Android Pie update for Nokia 8 smartphone brings some improvements to the devices' UI and brings changes such as improved notifications along with left positioned clock. Notably, the latest update misses on some of the usual Android Pie goodies. The Android Pi features which the latest update misses on include the Adaptive Battery feature and app actions. However, it is being said that the company is working towards bringing the remaining Android Pie goodies to the Nokia 8 smartphones.

    Just to recall, the premium Nokia 8 smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU to render the graphics-intensive tasks. The Snapdragon 835 chipset is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the device is further expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card. The device comes under Android One program and comes first in line to receive Android updates along with the security patches. The smartphone is backed by a 3,090mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
