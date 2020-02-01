Nokia 8 Getting January 2020 Security Patch; File Size Is 87.4MB News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Nokia 8 which was launched in India, back in 2017, is now receiving the January 2020 security patch. The size of the update is 87.4MB, and other than patch nothing new is added to the update. Regarding the Android 10 roll-out program, Nokia's other handsets are already testing the latest OS, while a few more devices will be seeking the update in the coming days.

Nokia 8 users can download and install the update, by using WiFi service. Otherwise, make sure you have sufficient mobile data if at all you don't prefer WiFi to download the file. To recall, the Nokia 8 arrived with a 5.3-inch display carrying a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The phone's processor is paired by the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options. It sports a 13MP + 13MP camera setup at the rear and a 13MP selfie lens. It is equipped with a 3,090mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. It is available from Rs. 18,999 for the given storage variant.

Android 10 Update

Nokia back in 2019 had announced that it will bring an Android 10 update to some of its devices. As per the scheduled timing, the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 4.2 are receiving the update in Q1 2020. More devices adding to Q1 include-- the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

For the Q2 update, the brand has added the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and the Nokia 1. The company back in Q4 2019 had already included a couple of devices for the Android 10 update. These are the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView. However, the roll-out program list by Nokia, as of now, doesn't include the Nokia 8 smartphone.

