Just In
- 16 min ago Sony Xperia 5 Plus Tipped To Launch With 12MP Penta-Lens Rear Camera
-
- 26 min ago Realme Wireless Charger With 5W Charging Speed Spotted On Wireless Consortium
- 28 min ago Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Live Images Surfaces Ahead Of February 11 Launch
- 29 min ago FCC Investigation Reveals Wireless Carriers Shared Location Data Of Users
Don't Miss
- Finance Union Budget 2020: Major Announcements for Agriculture
- Movies Jackie Shroff Is Next To Join Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi; Makers Announce On His 63rd Birthday
- News Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discontinued In India: S-Presso Establishes Itself As Bankable
- Sports China Masters badminton postponed over virus outbreak
- Lifestyle 12 Personality Traits Of People Born In February
- Travel 8 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Nokia 8 Getting January 2020 Security Patch; File Size Is 87.4MB
Nokia 8 which was launched in India, back in 2017, is now receiving the January 2020 security patch. The size of the update is 87.4MB, and other than patch nothing new is added to the update. Regarding the Android 10 roll-out program, Nokia's other handsets are already testing the latest OS, while a few more devices will be seeking the update in the coming days.
Nokia 8 users can download and install the update, by using WiFi service. Otherwise, make sure you have sufficient mobile data if at all you don't prefer WiFi to download the file. To recall, the Nokia 8 arrived with a 5.3-inch display carrying a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC.
The phone's processor is paired by the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options. It sports a 13MP + 13MP camera setup at the rear and a 13MP selfie lens. It is equipped with a 3,090mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. It is available from Rs. 18,999 for the given storage variant.
Android 10 Update
Nokia back in 2019 had announced that it will bring an Android 10 update to some of its devices. As per the scheduled timing, the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 4.2 are receiving the update in Q1 2020. More devices adding to Q1 include-- the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.
For the Q2 update, the brand has added the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and the Nokia 1. The company back in Q4 2019 had already included a couple of devices for the Android 10 update. These are the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView. However, the roll-out program list by Nokia, as of now, doesn't include the Nokia 8 smartphone.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,150
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,568
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,699
-
63,900
-
34,568
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210