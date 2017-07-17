Nokia 8 launch could be pegged for July 31; to be priced at Rs. 44,000

Once the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 have been released in the country, the talks regarding the next batch of smartphones from HMD Global have begun. The premium and high-end Nokia flagship likely dubbed Nokia 9 is said to compete with all the other existing flagships from Apple, Samsung, Google, etc.

The other high-end smartphone that HMD could be preparing to launch is seen to be the Nokia 8. According to a report by WinFuture.de (via GSMArena) citing retailers in Scandinavia, the Nokia 8 might be launched officially on July 31 with a price tag of 589 euros (approx. Rs. 44,000).

We have already seen a Nokia smartphone carrying the model number TA-1004 on the Geekbench database several times. This shows us that the high-end variant of the smartphone could be called Nokia 8.

From the existing rumors and speculations, the Nokia 8 is believed to feature a 5.7-inch 2K display. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to use an octa-core 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 SoC as seen in the flagship smartphones from other manufacturers. This processor is said to be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory capacity.

The Nokia 8 is likely to be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and feature a dual rear camera setup with 13MP sensors. The camera is said to feature dual LED flash as well. The previous rumors point out at the presence of a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a capable battery with the Quick Charge 3.0 support.

As of now, we cannot confirm any of these features of the alleged Nokia 8. We need to wait until July 31 to know more about the upcoming Nokia smartphone.