Nokia 8 Oreo beta-testing successfully completed: Rolling out soon confirms company executive

HMD Global had already promised Android Oreo for its Nokia smartphones. And the company has teased Nokia 8 with the OS earlier stating that it would roll out the update once it's "perfect." Further, the company last month had announced that it was allowing Nokia 8 users to test Android Oreo before it goes official.

And now it seems that Nokia has completed the final testing and the rollout of the stable version is going to happen soon. In a recent Twitter post, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global has posted that they have more or less completed the testing and that Oreo stable version is going to be rolled out soon for Nokia 8 users.

His post further highlights that they had over 2000 Nokia 8 beta testers. He has also thanked the users for their passion and providing great feedback about the software. The company has taken the feedback and necessary action and it is now ready to roll-out the update for everyone. Basically with Oreo Nokia will be creating smoother software which will deliver a fluid experience to the larger user base.

We have well over 2000 #Nokia8 #nokiamobilebetalabs users! Thank you so much for your passion and great feedback. We've listened, we've taken action and we will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone! pic.twitter.com/9jRydOcoch — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 10, 2017

However, as of now, the company has not provided any details or information on when the final Nokia 8 Oreo update will start rolling. But again as the beta testing has concluded it's safe to say that it will happen soon maybe by end of November. It should happen before 2017 ends.