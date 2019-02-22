Nokia 8 receives new Android Pie update with February 2019 security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The latest update for the Nokia 8 smartphone comes with a firmware build V5.140.

HMD Global is one of those brands which is keeping its promise of releasing Android updates and security patches for its smartphones. The Finnish smartphone company which is a house of Nokia smartphones have been rolling out the Android firmware updates to Nokia smartphones actively. A bunch of Nokia devices has received Android Pie update in the past including the Nokia 8 (2017) smartphone. Now, the company is rolling out a new build of Android Pie for the Nokia 8 smartphone.

The flagship Nokia 8 (2017) was announced during the MWC 2019 and it came with an onboard Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device had already received an Android Pie update but now a new firmware version being pushed out to the smartphone. The latest update for the Nokia 8 smartphone comes with a firmware build V5.140. In addition to the Android Pie elements, the update also brings the latest February 2019 Android security patch.

HMD Global is rolling out the update as an OTA (over-the-air) and should reach all the Nokia 8 smartphones gradually. The update notification should be available sometime soon for the Nokia 8 smartphones. If in case you own this device and have not received the update notification, you can check the update manually by visiting the Software update section under the Settings tab. The update is being rolled out to the users in India, Indonesia, Europe, and some other regions.

The update improves some network issues and enhances the user interface and brings some other tweaks in the mix. The update also optimizes battery performance of the device in addition to the screen brightness levels. With the latest update, we can expect some enhanced user experience going forward.

To recall, the Nokia 8 flaunts a 5.3-inch Quad-HD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable to 256GB via microSD card. Backing up this device is a 3,090mAh battery unit.