Nokia 8 will soon receive Android 9 Pie update: Spotted on Geekbench

The Nokia 8 is the first flagship smartphone from HMD Global with a premium full metal unibody design and top of the line specifications. The smartphone was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and received an update to Android 8 Oreo in early 2018. And now, as per the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 8 will soon receive Android 9 Pie update, the latest operating system from Android.

Nokia 8 on Geekbench

The Nokia 8 listing on the Geekbench scores 1903 points on the single core and 6506 points on multi-core performance with 4 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie operating system.

The Geekbench listing re-iterates that the Android 9 Pie update is being tested on the Nokia 8, and the company might roll out the stable update in the next few weeks with new features and an improved user interface.

Nokia 8 specifications

The Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 2560 x 1440p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone is also IP54 protected for water and dust resistance.

The Nokia 8 has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 13 MP black and white lens with an f/2.0 aperture with Zeiss lens to offer improved photography. On the front, the device again has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording @30fps.

The device offers a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots (does not support dual SIM dual VoLTE) with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The Nokia 8 has a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support via USB type C with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. With respect to software, the Nokia 8 has received two major software updates, and the Android 9 Pie could be the last major software update for the Nokia 8.