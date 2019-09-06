Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 2720 Flip, And Nokia 110 Launched At IFA 2019: Price And Specs

The newly launched Nokia 800 Tough is a rugged phone which comes with an IP68 rating. The USP of the phone is its resistance to water, dust, drop and extreme temperatures. The feature phone is capable of withstanding accidental drops and extreme temperatures. The company claims that it comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. Nokia also claimed that the 800 Tough has passed all 13 military standard tests.

On the specification part, the Nokia 800 Tough sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by the Qualcomm 205 chipset. The feature phone is backed by 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. However, you can also expand the storage up to 32GB via microSD card.

The phone also has a 2MP camera sensor with an LED flash support. It is fuelled by a 2100 mAh battery that claims to offer 43 days battery life. Besides, the Nokia 800 Tough comes with a flashlight, loudspeaker, and Google Assistant support.

Nokia 800 Tough is launched with a price tag of EUR 109 (approx Rs 8,600) and it will be up for sale starting October. It will ship in Dark Steel and Desert Sand color options.

The Nokia 2720 Flip comes with a clamshell design and sports two screens. The additional 1.3-inch screen will show you the notifications, incoming calls, messages, and more. The feature phone comes with a 2.8-inch main display and powered by a Qualcomm 205 mobile platform. The Nokia 2720 Flip runs on KaiOS and packs 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage which can be expandable to up to 32GB via microSD card.

The phone comes with a 2MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. It is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery that it is capable of delivering 9.4 hours of 4G talk time and 14 days of 4G standby, as per the company. The Nokia 2720 Flip is priced at EUR 89 (approx Rs. 7,000). The phone will go up for sale by the end of this month. It will be available for sale in black and grey color options.

HMD Global has launched the next-generation Nokia 110 which comes with a candy bar form factor. The feature phone offers a 1.77-inch QVGA display and backed by 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage. The feature phone runs on Nokia Series 30+software. The storage of the phone can be expanded up to 32GB via micorSD card.

It also sports a VGA camera, LED torch, FM radio, and the old school snake game. The Nokia 110 (2019) is launched with a price tag of $20 (approx Rs. 1,400), the feature phone will be up for sale in September. It will be up for sale in Ocean Blue, pink, and black color option.