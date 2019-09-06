Just In
- 24 min ago Exclusive Sneak Peek: Apple iPhone 11 And Special Cases
-
- 49 min ago Vivo Z1x India Launch Today – Live Stream, Expected Specs, And More
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Mi Days Sale: Offers You Can Get On Xiaomi Smartphones
- 7 hrs ago Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers: Realme C2, Asus 6Z, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Nokia 8.1 And More
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Hero Splendor BS-VI Model India-Launch Expected Soon: Starts Arriving At Dealerships Across India
- Movies #BanNetflixIndia Trends On Twitter; Shiv Sena Activist Accuses Netflix Of Defaming Hindus
- Sports India vs South Africa: De Kock says visitors are preparing for the worst
- Education SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 Final Answer Key Released
- News Why Chidambaram in ED’s custody and CBI custody will be very different
- Finance Aadhaar Updation Charges Increase: Here’s What You Will Be Charged
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone Takes Our Breath Away As She Walks Down The Ramp For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 2720 Flip, And Nokia 110 Launched At IFA 2019: Price And Specs
Nokia launched its two new smartphone at IFA 2019. The company also launched three new feature phones which gives you the nostalgia of old Nokia phones but with latest tech. The lineup includes the Nokia 110 (2019), Nokia 800 Tough, and the Nokia 2720 Flip. All three new feature phones come with 4G connectivity and offer pre-installed apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. Here are the details:
The newly launched Nokia 800 Tough is a rugged phone which comes with an IP68 rating. The USP of the phone is its resistance to water, dust, drop and extreme temperatures. The feature phone is capable of withstanding accidental drops and extreme temperatures. The company claims that it comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. Nokia also claimed that the 800 Tough has passed all 13 military standard tests.
On the specification part, the Nokia 800 Tough sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by the Qualcomm 205 chipset. The feature phone is backed by 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. However, you can also expand the storage up to 32GB via microSD card.
The phone also has a 2MP camera sensor with an LED flash support. It is fuelled by a 2100 mAh battery that claims to offer 43 days battery life. Besides, the Nokia 800 Tough comes with a flashlight, loudspeaker, and Google Assistant support.
Nokia 800 Tough is launched with a price tag of EUR 109 (approx Rs 8,600) and it will be up for sale starting October. It will ship in Dark Steel and Desert Sand color options.
The Nokia 2720 Flip comes with a clamshell design and sports two screens. The additional 1.3-inch screen will show you the notifications, incoming calls, messages, and more. The feature phone comes with a 2.8-inch main display and powered by a Qualcomm 205 mobile platform. The Nokia 2720 Flip runs on KaiOS and packs 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage which can be expandable to up to 32GB via microSD card.
The phone comes with a 2MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. It is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery that it is capable of delivering 9.4 hours of 4G talk time and 14 days of 4G standby, as per the company. The Nokia 2720 Flip is priced at EUR 89 (approx Rs. 7,000). The phone will go up for sale by the end of this month. It will be available for sale in black and grey color options.
HMD Global has launched the next-generation Nokia 110 which comes with a candy bar form factor. The feature phone offers a 1.77-inch QVGA display and backed by 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage. The feature phone runs on Nokia Series 30+software. The storage of the phone can be expanded up to 32GB via micorSD card.
It also sports a VGA camera, LED torch, FM radio, and the old school snake game. The Nokia 110 (2019) is launched with a price tag of $20 (approx Rs. 1,400), the feature phone will be up for sale in September. It will be up for sale in Ocean Blue, pink, and black color option.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
1,04,900
-
17,990
-
13,795
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790
-
15,000
-
30,190