Nokia 8000 4G Details Hit The Web: KaiOS, 2.8-Inch Display And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia is one of the brands in the mobile phone market that is bringing back feature phones. The brand launched smart feature phones with 4G connectivity of late to make these devices live up to the trend. Likewise, the company is speculated to be working on two other models - Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6000 4G.

While an official confirmation from HMD Global is awaited, the first glimpse at the Nokia 8000 4G has been revealed online. As per the leaked poster that has been shared by Winfuture.de, the latest version of the feature phone with 4G connectivity will retain the same design that we saw on the original variant. It is believed to feature a physical keypad and contemporary design elements such as a curved glass chassis.

Nokia 8000 4G Details

Going by the leaked information, the Nokia 8000 4G is tipped to arrive with a 4G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC. It is said that the other specifications of the device appear to be the same as the original variant. This makes us believe that the upcoming 4G feature phone from Nokia could bestow a 2.8-inch LCD display, 4GB of storage space, 512MB of RAM. Also, there will be a microSD card slot for additional storage space. As it is a feature phone, the Nokia 8000 4G will run KaiOS out-of-the-box.

Powered by a removable 1500mAh battery, the Nokia 8000 4G is likely to bundle connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual-SIM support. The other goodies that we can expect from the device include a 2MP camera module that we saw on the original Nokia 8000, up to 128GB of additional storage space via a microSD card slot and more.

When it comes to the possible pricing of the upcoming Nokia feature phone, it looks like the device will be priced under Rs. 5,000 if it lands in the Indian market but official confirmation from HMD Global is awaited.

Best Mobiles in India