Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro flagships to be launched later in 2018

HMD Global took to the stage at MWC 2018 to announce five new smartphones for consumers in the market. However, with these smartphones, Nokia seemed to be more focused on bringing Android Go devices and as a result, we did not see any upgrade in terms of hardware. But there is some good news for the fans.

According to NokiaPowerUser, the much-rumored Nokia 8 Pro and Nokia 9 is still in works. Further, the reports suggest that the smartphones could be unveiled together later this year. The details about the devices are scarce right now but they are expected to come with top-of-the-line-hardware and other features.

As such, Nokia 8 Pro which has been tipped to launch later in August is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 meaning it will be a flagship device. However, rest of the features and design may be similar to Nokia 8 Sirocco the report notes. While the smartphone is also rumored to feature a Penta-lens camera module with rotating Zoom camera tech it is still not confirmed. And this could be the other differentiating factor.

The Nokia 8 Pro as per leaked image is seen with a fingerprint sensor below the camera module on the back The smartphone is also expected to feature a 3D glass back and front. Some of the earlier rumors have also said that Nokia 8 Pro will come with an 18:9 display.

Talking about the Nokia 9, this smartphone is said to be even better than the Nokia 8 Pro. According to Gizchina, Nokia 9 will be HMD's 2018 top flagship and that it will come with "best-in-class camera", design, and some unique features. While Nokia 8 Pro has been said to come with Penta-Lens camera module, Nokia 9 camera is expected to be even more powerful and packed with features.

Further reports have suggested that Nokia 9 might come with a 5.7-inch screen and the same Snapdragon 845 chipset. Nokia 9 as it will basically feature flagship specs it should also come with a premium price tag. But not many details have been given out.

Right now we can only speculate and try and dig out information about the alleged devices. But it will be interesting to see what the company has in mind for consumers as well as fans in the coming months.

What is RAM Explained - GIZBOT

Currently, there is no news as to when Nokia will be unveiling the smartphones but there is a possibility that HMD Global might launch them at the IFA conference 2018 which is scheduled to happen on 31 Aug 2018 - 5 Sep 2018 in Berlin, Germany.