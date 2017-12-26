Nokia 9 back cover hands-on video up online: No headphone port, compact size and more

Nokia 9 has been the talk of the town for a while now. In fact, we have seen several leaks and heard numerous rumors about the alleged device in the last couple of weeks. And here it is again, the smartphone has now appeared in a video uploaded by Nokiapoweruser on their Youtube channel.

In this video, the protective cover or case of the handset has been revealed. The video also talks about the possible compact form factor that Nokia 9 will be coming with. As such, the back cover for Nokia 9 which was sent to the publication comes with a cutout for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the camera module.

Looking at the cutouts it hints that Nokia 9 will be equipped with a dual camera setup along with the flash. Interestingly there are two holes beside the camera cutout. The case also shows the bottom part and we can see a cutout for the USB port and the speakers or the microphone. On the right-hand side, there are the humps for the power and the volume buttons. Sadly no cutout for headphone port is seen.

Apart from all these, the person in the video has tried putting the case on an existing Nokia 3 phone in the case. And it seems to fit just fine. This has led us to believe that the upcoming Nokia 9 might have dimensions similar to that of the Nokia 3 (143.40 x 71.40 x 8.48 mm), further making it a compact smartphone.

So, we are now assuming that Nokia 9 might just be that smartphone with a perfect combination of design as well as power.

Meanwhile, considering previous leaks and rumors Nokia 9 is expected to come with a glass and metal sandwich design along with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display bearing a Quad-HD+ (2K+) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 835, mated to 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The storage variants of the device are expected to be 64GB and 128GB, which could also sport a microSD card slot for further expansion.

In addition, Nokia 9 is rumored to boot Android Oreo out of the box and it will be backed by a 3250 mAh battery which should support fast charging. The connectivity features on board are expected to be 4G LTE, single and dual-SIM variants, VoLTE (voice over LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, and A-GPS.

However, there is no information regarding the release date, but Nokia's flagship device is expected to be unveiled soon.

