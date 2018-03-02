Nokia 9 hits Geekbench with 4GB RAM

A recent report claims that HMD is all set to release the Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in all the markets by the end of June. This makes it evident that the company is prepping to launch the upcoming Nokia devices including the flagship Nokia 9.

Already, the Nokia 9 is being speculated to be unveiled sometime in the third quarter of this year. And, the device is likely to be accompanied by one or two other smartphones and these tipped to be the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. In fact, we saw the three smartphones hitting the Geekbench database with the name "Unknown Heart".

To your surprise, there are 27 new Geekbench results with a device called "Unknown Heart". Notably, the device seems to have an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The leaked hands-on images of the alleged Nokia 9 that we saw previously confirms that the name "Heart" refers to the yet to be announced Nokia 9.

Though this Geekbench database shows that the Nokia 9 will have 4GB RAM and this could be a bit confusing. We say so as we saw the Nokia 9 hitting the benchmark with 8GB RAM a few days back. Now, we can come to a conclusion that HMD might launch different variants of the Nokia 9. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM might be aimed at the Asian markets that are competitive. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM variant might be aimed at the western markets.

Going by the previous reports, the Nokia 9 might be priced at $700 (approx. Rs. 45,000) when it is launched. The other possible specifications that we can expect include 64GB of default memory capacity, a 5.3-inch display, dual-lens 13MP rear camera and Quick Charge 3.0.

