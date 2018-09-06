ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 9 image leak shows 5-lens camera at the rear

Nokia 9 to arrive with a penta-lens camera at its rear, claim the reports.

By:

Related Articles

    Nokia 9 is the highly anticipated flagship smartphone from HMD Global expected to be launched later this year. We have seen quite a number of leaks showing the details of this smartphone. But the latest leak shows a crazy camera setup that we have not seen before. However, we have come across rumors regarding the use of such a camera module on an upcoming Nokia smartphone.

    Nokia 9 image leak shows 5-lens camera at the rear

    As per a leaked Baidu image (deleted now) via Slashleaks, the Nokia 9 might arrive with six cutouts at the rear panel. Of these, three cutouts will be for the Zeiss-branded sensors and one will be for the flash. There is no clarity on the two cutouts for now. These cutouts will be placed at the rear in an odd manner, suggests the leaked image and this makes us doubt if it is legit.

    Alleged Nokia 9 camera layout leaks

    The leaked image shows hexagon-shaped cutouts that are spread across the center of the rear panel. The sensors at the right and left at the bottom and one at the center will be Zeiss-branded, suggests the report. And, the one at the top right is said to be the flash. There are mysterious sensors at the top and bottom and their functionality remain unknown.

    Other details of the smartphone

    The rear of the Nokia 9 appears to be made of glass suggesting that it could be support wireless charging. And, there is an Android One branding at the rear. This is not a surprise as the smartphones launched by HMD Global this year belong to the Android One program and will get the Android 9 Pie update quickly.

    Mid-2018 launch reportedly canceled

    From the earlier reports, HMD Global reportedly called off the mid-2018 launch of the Nokia 9 due to the major issues related to the camera. And, this leaked image shows the kind of trouble that the company might have experienced. We even came across rumors regarding a smartphone called Nokia 10 alleged to feature a penta-lens camera. And, there were claims that the Nokia 9 could be launched with the moniker Nokia A1 Plus at the IFA 2018 though the same did not turn fruitful.

    Read More About: nokia nokia 9 news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue