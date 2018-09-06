Nokia 9 image leak shows 5-lens camera at the rear

Nokia 9 is the highly anticipated flagship smartphone from HMD Global expected to be launched later this year. We have seen quite a number of leaks showing the details of this smartphone. But the latest leak shows a crazy camera setup that we have not seen before. However, we have come across rumors regarding the use of such a camera module on an upcoming Nokia smartphone.

As per a leaked Baidu image (deleted now) via Slashleaks, the Nokia 9 might arrive with six cutouts at the rear panel. Of these, three cutouts will be for the Zeiss-branded sensors and one will be for the flash. There is no clarity on the two cutouts for now. These cutouts will be placed at the rear in an odd manner, suggests the leaked image and this makes us doubt if it is legit.

Alleged Nokia 9 camera layout leaks

The leaked image shows hexagon-shaped cutouts that are spread across the center of the rear panel. The sensors at the right and left at the bottom and one at the center will be Zeiss-branded, suggests the report. And, the one at the top right is said to be the flash. There are mysterious sensors at the top and bottom and their functionality remain unknown.

Other details of the smartphone

The rear of the Nokia 9 appears to be made of glass suggesting that it could be support wireless charging. And, there is an Android One branding at the rear. This is not a surprise as the smartphones launched by HMD Global this year belong to the Android One program and will get the Android 9 Pie update quickly.

Mid-2018 launch reportedly canceled

From the earlier reports, HMD Global reportedly called off the mid-2018 launch of the Nokia 9 due to the major issues related to the camera. And, this leaked image shows the kind of trouble that the company might have experienced. We even came across rumors regarding a smartphone called Nokia 10 alleged to feature a penta-lens camera. And, there were claims that the Nokia 9 could be launched with the moniker Nokia A1 Plus at the IFA 2018 though the same did not turn fruitful.