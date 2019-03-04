ENGLISH

    By
    |

    At the Mobile World Congress 2019, HMD Global announced its latest premium smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView for the masses. Featuring a Penta-lens primary camera setup, the Nokia 9 PureView is first Nokia device to come with this feature. It has been only a few weeks since the official launch of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone and the device is already receiving its first firmware update.

    Nokia 9 PureView latest update improves imaging capabilities

     

    The information about the Nokia 9 PureView first firmware update was shared by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global. Sarvikas has shared the update information via Twitter. The update released for the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone primarily brings improvements to the device's imaging functionalities. The update has started rolling out the Nokia 9 PureView smartphones in the US as an OTA and users will receive the update notification on their smartphones. With the update, the smartphone will offer enhanced imaging capabilities and will be able to capture some high-resolution shots.

    Just to recall, the latest premium Nokia smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch POLED display panel with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The IP67 certified smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protection. As we all know, the Penta-lens primary camera setup stacked in a ring shape is the key highlight of this device. The primary setup comprises of three 12MP monochrome and two 12MP RGB sensors for imaging. At the front, the device features a 20MP camera for video calls and selfies.

    The Nokia 9 PureView comes with last year's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM to take care of all the multi-tasking. The smartphone's internal storage is expandable via microSD card slot. It ships with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3,320mAh battery.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
