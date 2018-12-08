Nokia 9 Pureview release delayed due to unresolved camera issue

HMD Global the Finish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia has been fairly busy this year and has released a bunch of smartphones for the masses. One of the major highlights of the Nokia smartphones is the stock Android UI which they offer that brings the first in line to receive the timely Android updates and security patches.

The company has also revealed its plans to focus on the flagship smartphones going forward and Nokia 9 Pureview was suggested. Now, there is some fresh information regarding the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.

Britta Gerbrecht, HMD Global head of German PR, had mentioned this to the German media that the upcoming flagship Nokia smartphone, i.e, the Nokia 9 Pureview will make its way to the market in early 2019. Gerbrecht had also mentioned the high-end Nokia device during the interview suggesting that the device launch has been delayed due to some unresolved bugs.

It appears that the company is quite serious this time regarding the product quality and wants to deliver the best product to the masses. In the Nokia 9 Pureview's case, it was the camera which was creating the issue. As per Gerbrecht, the company was not pleased with the results that were delivered by the primary rear camera of the device. This is the primary reason why Nokia has decided to postpone the release of the smartphone.

The key highlight factor of the Nokia 9 Pureview is said to be the five-lens rear camera module. Some earlier leaks had suggested that the device will run on Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is further said to be backed by a big 4,150mAh battery unit. The on-sheet specs of the upcoming Nokia flagship does seem promising, however, it remains to be seen what all new features will the device offer.e

As of now, Nokia has not confirmed any specific timeline for the release of its next flagship. We will keep you posted with the further information related to Nokia 9 Pureview and other upcoming smartphones, so, stay tuned with us for timely technology updates.