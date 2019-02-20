Nokia 9 smartphone with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC listed on Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone has logged a total of 2,269 points in the single-core test, whereas, it scored 8,793 points in the multi-core tests.

The Mobile World Congress 2019 is only five days away and the internet is flooded with leaks related to the upcoming smartphones that will be launched during this four-day-long event. A number of smartphone manufacturers are looking forward to the MWC 2019 to introduce their upcoming devices, HMD Global is one of them.

The Finnish smartphone manufacturer who is taking care of Nokia branded smartphones is also expected to launch a bunch of Nokia smartphones during this event. The company's next flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with Penta-lens camera setup is also going to be unveiled during the MWC 2019. While the smartphone has been making its way to the rumor mill, it has now been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench ahead of its MWC 2019 launch.

The latest Geekbench listing of the Nokia 9 smartphone was first spotted by Nashvillechaterclass and it reveals the key specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming Nokia 9 Geekbench listing doesn't show the PureView branding, however, it does confirm some of the specifications that were leaked earlier.

The Nokia 9 Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by last year's premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM to take care of all the multitasking. While the listing does not reveal any software detail, it is said to ship with Android 9 Pie OS onboard. And like the other Nokia smartphones, this smartphone might also come under the Android One program.

Like with the other Geekbench listing, the Nokia 9 is also listed with the scores which it has received in the single-core and multi-score tests. The smartphone has logged a total of 2,269 points in the single-core test, whereas, it scored 8,793 points in the multi-core tests. The smartphone's key highlight is its Penta-lens primary camera setup which is stacked in a ring shape at the rear panel. It would be interesting to see how good the Nokia 9 is in terms of imaging as well as performance.