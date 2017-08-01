Nokia 9 TA-1052 with single 13MP rear camera hits AnTuTu

Recently, there have been many twists in the upcoming smartphones that HMD Global is all set to unveil sometime soon.

So long, the Nokia 9 was expected to be the flagship smartphone to be launched in the third quarter with a premium price tag. However, the Nokia 8 slated for an August 16 launch is claimed to be the flagship smartphone from HMD with high-end specifications and features on board.

As per a recent Weibo post spotted by TheAndroidSoul, it looks like the Nokia 9's AnTuTu benchmark listing has been leaked online showing the potential specs we can expect. The Nokia 9 with the model number TA-1052 has been spotted on the benchmark database. Most specs of this model appear to be identical to that of the TA-1004 variant. Instead of a dual camera setup, the TA-1052 will sport a single camera, tips the benchmark listing.

The Weibo user has also posted a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmark listing and a render of how the Nokia 9 TA-1052 might look like. The image also misses out on the dual camera system at the rear.

The screenshot shows that the Nokia 9 will be launched with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display that is not bezel-less as seen on the other high-end and flagship smartphones. Under its hood, it is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. The other aspects listed by the AnTuTu benchmark database include Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and two 13MP sensors - one at the front and the other at the rear.