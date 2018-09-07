Nokia 9 with a penta-camera setup leaked online: Specifications, features, and more

New Nokia flagship smartphone?

According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone from Nokia will come with the model number TA-1094 and is expected to be the Nokia 9, which will be the successor to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the current flagship smartphone from HMD Global.

The leak

The live image of the Nokia 9 suggests that the smartphone will come with a Penta camera setup (5 cameras) with an LED flash and a Zeiss optics logo. The 5 cameras are located on the back of the smartphone with a weird setup with an additional sensor, which seems like a laser autofocus.

Nokia 9 specifications

According to the leak, the Nokia 9 will have a 5.9-inch QHD OLED display with a 2.5D curved protection (Corning Gorilla Glass). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone. However, the company might also launch this smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC to offer 5G support. The chipset will be coupled with at least 6/8 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone clearly has a Penta camera setup on the back of the smartphone. And the phone seems to have an all-glass design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity. The smartphone is also expected to come with a bigger battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port.

As of now, there is no official information on the launch of the Nokia 9 or the price. However, considering the previous launch of the Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 9 is expected to go official at CES 2019 along with the other flagship smartphones from Samsung, LG, and Sony.