1.5 million Nokia Android smartphones were sold in H1 2017, states IDC

Earlier this week, we came across a report that HMD Global has managed to sell millions of Nokia Android smartphones since their launch. Now, there is a confirmation on the exact number of phones those were sold by the company.

A report by IDC, a market research firm, claims that HMD Global has sold 1.5 million Nokia Android smartphones in the first half of this year ending June 2017. This information has come from Francisco Jeronimo, the IDC Research Director on Twitter. The tweet reads, "They sold 1.5M Nokia-branded Android smartphones in 1H2017."

This is pretty interesting as the Nokia 3, the entry-level smartphone was the first one among the existing ones to be made globally available. And, this smartphone went on sale only in the second half of June. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were released after Nokia 3 and faced a lot of delay in their availability.

Notably, the Nokia 6 was initially released in China earlier this year, so the sales of Nokia 6 in China has contributed to a great fraction of the total sales of 1.5 million units. Given that the Chinese users of Nokia 6 cannot access the Play Store freely, the previously spotted Play Store installation numbers tip at the global sales.

On combining both, we already have a massive sales figure for HMD that attempted to relaunch the Nokia branded smartphones. We say massive sales figure as the Play Store page of the Nokia Support app showed that the app has been installed on 1 million to 5 million devices and a clear number wasn't revealed.

Via: NokiaPowerUser