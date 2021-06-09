Nokia C01 Plus, Android Go Smartphone Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding two new Nokia smartphones - Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 Plus. It was believed that these smartphones will be launched sometime soon in select global markets. In the meantime, HMD Global, the brand licensee of Nokia announced the launch of a new entry-level smartphone - the Nokia C01 Plus.

The Nokia C01 Plus is an Android Go smartphone running Android 11 (Go Edition). The latest offering from the company is quite reminiscent of the yesteryear model, the Nokia C1 Plus in terms of design. However, the smartphone has distinct specifications, making it an upgraded model.

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus comes with a compact 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC teamed up with 1GB of RAM. There is a 5MP rear-mounted camera along with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera sensor also accompanied by LED flash to attract young buyers.

Besides this, the latest Nokia smartphone comes with 16GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. There are connectivity features including 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, a micro USB port, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The other aspects of the Nokia C01 Plus include an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. Fueling the smartphone from within is a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging. Also, there is a splash-proof casing that is a major highlight of this budget smartphone.

Nokia C01 Plus Price And Availablity

Nokia C01 Plus has been launched in a single memory configuration with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space. It comes with a price tag of RUB 6,490, which is approximately Rs. 6,500. As of now, it is up for pre-order in Russia in Purple and Blue color options. For now, there is no clarity regarding when this entry-level smartphone from HMD Global will be reaching other markets across the world. One thing that we know is that the Nokia C01 Plus will have a niche for itself and attract buyers looking out for such options.

