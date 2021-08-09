Nokia C20 Plus Launched At Rs.8,999: Low On Specs But Promises 1-Year Replacement Guarantee News oi-Rohit Arora

HMD Global today announced a new low-budget Nokia C-series smartphone in India for price-conscious buyers. Priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB, the Nokia C20 Plus has been launched under an exclusive partnership with Reliance Jio to offer Jio users access to benefits worth Rs. 4,000, as a part of the JioExclusive Program ahead of the festive season.

Additionally, the Nokia C20 Plus is backed by a 1-year replacement guarantee scheme. The smartphone was first unveiled in China in June 2021. HMD also mentioned that the other two devices in the portfolio- Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia C30 will be launched around the festive season in India.

Nokia C20 Plus Specifications & Features

Similar to most Nokia budget and mid-range phones, the C20 Plus also skips on a Full HD screen and ships with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC with up to 3GB of RAM. The highlight of the handset is its Android 11 Go Edition, which will offer a clean and stock Android user experience on a budget along with two years of security updates.

The C20 Plus packs an 8MP rear camera with LED flash along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The budget handset comes in a durable polycarbonate body that is said to offer unmatched durability. HMD mentions that the C20 Plus has undergone 50 rigorous hardware reliability tests and can stand up against life's daily knocks without any major durability issues.

The C20 Plus is backed by a 4,950mAh battery cell that is said to offer two-day battery life on one full charge cycle. The budget device also gets microSD card support to expand the 32GB internal memory to up to 256GB. Besides, the handset comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio. Due to a bigger battery cell, the C20 Plus has a noticeable weight of 204.7g.

The C20 Plus is a 4G-only device with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + and GLONASS. Sadly, the device ships with a micro USB port, which in 2021 seems quite dated even from budget phone standards.

Pricing, Availability & Special Offers

• The Nokia C20 Plus will be available in two configurations- 2GB + 32GB at Rs. 8,999 and 3GB + 32GB at Rs. 9,999 in Ocean Blue and Graphite Black colors options across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

• HMD is offering an exclusive Jio offer that includes upfront price support of 10% or Rs. 1000, whichever is lower, and access to additional benefits worth Rs. 4000, as a part of the JioExclusive Program. These offers can be availed at participating Retail stores or through the MyJio app.

• Customers can opt for the JioExclusive offer within 15 days of self-activating the device and the Price Support benefits would be passed directly to the customer's bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment.

• Additional benefits-Flat 15% Off + Extra 5% off on all medicines (PharmEasy), Flat 10% up to Rs.500 off on min spend of INR 999 (Myntra), Flat 45% for all users (Oyo), up to Rs. 1,500 off on 1st flight booking with MakeMyTrip.

Best Mobiles in India