Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia C30 Plus Battery And Design Hinted: What's Different?

HMD Global is known for launching new smartphones from time to time. While the company is rumored to unveil the next-generation models including the upcoming flagship, it looks like a couple of new Nokia C series models are all set to be unveiled sometime soon.

New Nokia Smartphones Battery Capacity Hinted

As per a tip by Nokibar via Baidu, the battery capacities of the Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 Plus have been revealed. Going by the same, it looks like the Nokia C20 Plus might be launched with a 5000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Nokia C30 Plus is hinted to get the power from a more capacious 6000mAh battery.

Given that it is the Plus variant, it appears to have an upgraded battery capacity as compared to the regular model. Well, the Nokia C20 Plus has a battery that is bigger than the 3000mAh battery in the regular Nokia C20. Talking about the latter, the Nokia C30 Plus will have the biggest battery ever in a Nokia smartphone.

Leaked Nokia C20 Plus, C30 Plus Sketches

Furthermore, the report also revealed the possible sketches of these upcoming Nokia smartphones. Going by the same, these phones appear to sport an identical design with the major differences being the presence of a fingerprint sensor on the Nokia C30 Plus and the size of these smartphones.

Otherwise, both smartphones make use of dual rear camera sensors arranged within a circular housing and surrounded by an LED flash unit on the left. Also, these smartphones appear to arrive with an audio jack and speaker grille at the top.

What To Expect?

Given that the existing Nokia C series smartphones run Android Go editions, we can expect these upcoming models - Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 Plus to also be launched with Go Edition of Android 11. Also, these phones are believed to get power from UNISOC chipsets.

The source notes that one of these upcoming Nokia smartphones could be launched in China. However, neither its launch date nor the specific model are known for now. We can expect further details to be revealed sometime soon officially by the company.

