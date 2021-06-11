Nokia C20 Plus With 4,950mAh Battery And BH-205 TWS Earbuds Launched: Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia C20 Plus has been launched as an entry-level handset of the C-series. The smartphone comes with some upgraded features over its predecessor C20. Features of the Nokia C20 Plus include dual-rear cameras, Android 11 Go edition, and much more.

Alongside, HMD Global has also introduced the Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-205) in China. The earbuds were originally launched back in April in the European market. It comes with great battery life, a large dynamic driver, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Further, the earbuds come in Polar Blue and Charcoal Black color options.

Nokia C20 Plus Specifications And Price

The Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone ships with the Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor which paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage that also supports additional storage expansion of up to 256GB via a microSD slot.

The camera department will be handled by a dual-rear camera setup that houses an 8MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a 4,950 mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. Further, the phone lacks a fingerprint scanner; however, it supports face unlock feature.

Lastly, the phone gets dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. In terms of availability, the Nokia C20 Plus will be available for purchase in China for 699 Yuan (around Rs. 7,984) starting June 16.

Nokia BH-205 TWS Features And Price

The Nokia BH-205 TWS has an in-ear design and can be connected with your devices via Bluetooth 5.0 which claims to support a distance of up to 10 metres. The earbuds claim to offer a total battery life of 36 hours with the charging case. It also supports touch control to change or pause music. The BH-205 earbuds can be purchased later this month in China at 199 Yuan (around Rs. 2,273).

Nokia C20 Plus And BH-205 TWS In India

As of now, there is no word regarding the India launch of these products. We also cannot surely tell whether the brand has any plan to launch the Nokia C20 Plus smartphone in India, as its predecessor C20 is yet to be announced in the country.

If the smartphone launches in the future, the existing entry-level smartphones like the Realme C15 and the Infinix Smart 5 will be great competitors for the Nokia C20 Plus. However, these smartphones offer advanced features like a MediaTek chip and a huge 6,000 mAh battery compared to the Nokia C20 Plus.

