Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Cameras Launching On June 11: Coming To India?

Nokia is all set to add another C-series smartphone named the C20 Plus. It has already visited multiple certifications, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. Now, a poster shared by IT Home gives us more clarity regarding its design and features. Further, it has also confirmed the upcoming budget phone will be launched on June 11.

Nokia C20 Plus Design Confirmed

The handset is seen with dual-rear camera sensors placed into a circular camera module. However, the LED flash will be placed outside the camera module. There will be the Nokia branding in the middle towards the bottom of the rear panel. Also, the Nokia C20 will come with an audio jack and speaker grille at the top. The front design of the phone is still under wraps.

Nokia C20 Plus Expected Features

As of now, the company hasn't shared anything about the specifications of the Nokia C20 Plus. Going by the previous leak, the phone will ship with an octa-core Unisoc processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It will run Android 11 Go Edition and come with 3GB of RAM. We can also expect other storage variants.

Besides, the brand is also expected to launch another model dubbed the Nokia C30. There is no official confirmation about the launch of the Nokia C30. The device is also said to have a dual-camera setup; however, it could pack a 6,000 mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Nokia C20 Plus Coming To India?

As of now, there is no word regarding the India launch. The brand is expected to launch the device in the future. Since the upcoming Nokia C20 Plus is a budget-centric phone, it can be a great alternative to Realme's C-series smartphones. However, the company always uses the MediaTek chipset for its budget phones.

So, it remains to be seen which processor will run the Nokia C20 Plus. Besides, Nokia is gearing up to introduce two G-series smartphones in India which are said to come under the budget segment. Both the upcoming G10 and the G20 are expected to feature MediaTek chipsets, Android 11 OS, and quad rear cameras.

