Nokia C3 Marketing Poster Suggests Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia is preparing to launch its budget-friendly handset Nokia C3 in India soon. Recently, a marketing poster has been spotted by NokiaPowerUser, which hints an imminent launch. The poster also reveals the handset will come with a one-year replacement guarantee.

It further mentioned some key specifications of the handset. As per the poster, the Nokia C3 will be available in Nordic Blue and Gold Sand color variants in the country. The Nokia C3 is expected to arrive alongside the Nokia 5.3. However, the launch date of the Nokia C3 is not disclosed yet.

The poster does not mention the price of the handset for the Indian market. To recall, the Nokia C3 was launched in China earlier this month. It comes with a price tag of CNY 699 which would be roughly translated at Rs. 7,500 for the sole 3GB + 32GB variant. The price of the handset is expected to be close in India.

Nokia C3: Features

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C3 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display which offers a resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels. There is a fingerprint reader on the backside. Under its hood, the device gets power from the octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The 32GB of onboard storage of the handset can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated microSD card.

The device is fuelled by a 3,040 mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Speaking of the optics, the Nokia C3 offers a single 8MP rear camera. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie shooter. For connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. It is expected that the features of the phone will remain the same.

Considering the price of the phone, it packs good features. The Nokia C3 offers a large display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, it has a single rear camera which can be a bit of a letdown for camera-centric users.

Best Mobiles in India