Nokia C30, Android Go Smartphone Announced With 6000mAh Battery
HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia smartphones is best known for launching affordable smartphones. The Nokia C series smartphones are among the most affordable devices from the company. Now, the company has taken the wraps off a new smartphone - the Nokia C30, yet another reasonably priced device.
The Nokia C30 has been launched in two colors - Green and White. It is priced starting from €99 (approx. Rs. 8,500). The device will go on sale in select markets starting from today. However, there is no word about the launch date of this device in India.
Nokia C30 Specifications
The Nokia C30 flaunts a 6.82-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the Nokia smartphone that went official recently makes use of an octa-core processor of unspecified chipset that is tipped to have four A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and four A55 cores clocked relatively slower at 1.2GHz.
In terms of the storage aspects, the Nokia C30 comes in multiple storage configurations including 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage.
For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup on the device with a 13MP primary camera sensor along with LED flash and a 2MP secondary camera sensor. At the front, the smartphone arrives with a 5MP selfie camera sensor.
Connectivity wise, the Nokia C30 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro-USB port. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric protection. The device runs Android 11 Go Edition sans any customization. A 6000mAh battery topped with 10W charging support.
Notably, the launch of the Nokia C30 follows the announcement of a slew of other Nokia smartphones in the C series such as Nokia C10 and Nokia C20. The other smartphones that have been launched by HMD Global in the recent months include Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. Also, this follows the launch of the Nokia G20 in India.
