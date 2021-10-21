Nokia C30 With 6,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Launched In India; Price & Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia C30, the budget-centric device which was launched back in July, now makes its way to the Indian market. The device comes with a massive battery, dual-rear camera system, and much more. Buyers will also get JioExclusive offer who are buying the device retail stores or one can also self-enroll via the MyJio app within 15 days of purchase.

Nokia C30 Features

The Nokia C30 has a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness and 70 percent NTSC color gamut. The device is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD slot.

Moreover, the phone runs Android 11 (Go edition) and a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging. For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You will also get a 5MP selfie camera placed into a water-drop notch.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

Nokia C30 Price In India & Where To Buy?

The Nokia C30 price starts in India at Rs. 10,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 11,999 for the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone comes in three color variants - green, white, and grey. The device is already up for sale on e-commerce sites, Nokia.com, and other leading offline retail stores.

If are choosing the Jio exclusive offer, you will get an instant price discount of 10 percent or a maximum of Rs. 1,000, which brings the starting price to Rs. 9,999. The price benefit will be transferred to the buyer's bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment. Besides, if Jio users are doing a recharge of Rs. 249 and above, can get benefits worth Rs. 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C30: Should You Buy?

If you are searching for a budget device, can go for the Nokia C30. The smartphone comes with decent features and you will also get a physical fingerprint sensor which is rarely seen in this range. Besides, you will also avail the Jio exclusive offer.

