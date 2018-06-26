ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia to enable Face Unlock on the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and other devices

Face Unlock will be available on selected Android devices.

By:

Related Articles

    AI and Face Unlock are the two buzz words which are being used by almost every other smartphone maker. And now, HMD Global is also planning to enable Face Unlock for its already available devices to compete against the competition.

    Nokia to enable Face Unlock on the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus

    According to a tweet from Nokia Mobile official handle, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6.1 will receive a software update, which will enable Face Unlock. As of now, there is no information on the date of the rollout. And, there is no information about the rollout of this feature for the remaining devices. As Face Unlock requires faster CPU and ISP, the company might not have included some of the devices with entry-level chipsets.

    The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 are the latest set of smartphones from HMD Global which were launched in 2018 and the Nokia 8 is a 2017's flagship smartphone from HMD Global.

    The Nokia smartphones are running on the stock Android UI and anyone can use the face unlock feature on any given Nokia phone using this simple tutorial. However, this will be as fast as the OnePlus 6 or the Huawei P20 Pro.

    To enable Face Unlock on any Nokia Android smartphone follow the following steps.

    • Go to setting
    • Security & location
    • Smart Lock
    • Trusted Face
    • Set Up your Face in a well-lit condition

    As soon as you set up your Face data by following the above-mentioned process, you will be able to unlock your smartphone using the Face Unlock on any Android-based Nokia smartphone.

    When Nokia will enable the Face Unlock feature via a software update, the Face Unlock will work a lot faster than the Google's native Face Unlock feature. In fact, the native Face Unlock feature from Google is available on all Android smartphone running Android 7 Nougat.

    However, even most of the smartphone brands (except Apple) does not suggest to use Face Unlock feature on their smartphones, as it can be easily fooled using a photo or a video and fingerprint scanner on these devices is a much secure way of protecting your smartphone at all the time.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue