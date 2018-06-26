Nokia to enable Face Unlock on the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and other devices

AI and Face Unlock are the two buzz words which are being used by almost every other smartphone maker. And now, HMD Global is also planning to enable Face Unlock for its already available devices to compete against the competition.

According to a tweet from Nokia Mobile official handle, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6.1 will receive a software update, which will enable Face Unlock. As of now, there is no information on the date of the rollout. And, there is no information about the rollout of this feature for the remaining devices. As Face Unlock requires faster CPU and ISP, the company might not have included some of the devices with entry-level chipsets.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 are the latest set of smartphones from HMD Global which were launched in 2018 and the Nokia 8 is a 2017's flagship smartphone from HMD Global.

The Nokia smartphones are running on the stock Android UI and anyone can use the face unlock feature on any given Nokia phone using this simple tutorial. However, this will be as fast as the OnePlus 6 or the Huawei P20 Pro.

To enable Face Unlock on any Nokia Android smartphone follow the following steps.

Go to setting

Security & location

Smart Lock

Trusted Face

Set Up your Face in a well-lit condition

As soon as you set up your Face data by following the above-mentioned process, you will be able to unlock your smartphone using the Face Unlock on any Android-based Nokia smartphone.

When Nokia will enable the Face Unlock feature via a software update, the Face Unlock will work a lot faster than the Google's native Face Unlock feature. In fact, the native Face Unlock feature from Google is available on all Android smartphone running Android 7 Nougat.

However, even most of the smartphone brands (except Apple) does not suggest to use Face Unlock feature on their smartphones, as it can be easily fooled using a photo or a video and fingerprint scanner on these devices is a much secure way of protecting your smartphone at all the time.

