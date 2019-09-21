Nokia Feature Phone With Android 8.1 Oreo Surfaces Online News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia might soon launch a feature phone with Android 8.1 Oreo. At least that's what a new leak video suggests. What makes it intriguing is that the alleged Nokia phone comes with the physical keypads while the screen displays Android features. The video grab shows how Google is making Android OS feature phone-friendly.

Nokia Feature Phone With Google Apps

The Nokia feature phone here is the same phone that came with the popular touch-less game "Snake". In the video grab, the home screen of the feature phone, widgets, app drawer, and other apps including the 'Settings' app are seen.

The video of the Nokia feature phone with Android surfaced on Vimeo was originally submitted by Steemit. The minute-long video shows everything you wish to know about the user interface for a touch-less Android version. A user also tries to open the Google Maps app, which unfortunately doesn't open and crashes immediately.

The video of the Nokia feature phone tickles nostalgia with its physical keypads and other features. Several first-party Google and Android apps were also seen in the video including Chrome, YouTube, call-log, Maps, Calculator, Calendar, and Camera. The video also shows other apps like Gallery, Clock, Phone, Contacts, Music, Sound, Share Files, and Settings. The operator in the video uses a 'D-Pad' to control the navigation on the screen.

Is Google Still Working On Chrome Touch-less Version?

The Nokia feature phone's leaked video comes just as rumors suggested Google had stopped working on the touch-less version of Chrome. The video also shows that almost everything works fine, except for Google Maps, which crashed almost instantly. In comparison, the Google version works smoother than the KaiOS-powered feature phone.

The video makes it clear that Google is working on Android 8.1 Oreo for feature phones. Is this a lightweight Go version? It's hard to say at the moment. Google has said it would reveal more details about this version of Android at the upcoming Google Pixel launch event. Until then, we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the company to make an official announcement.

