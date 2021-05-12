Nokia G10, G20 BIS Listing Hints India Launch; New Entry-Level Gaming Smartphones? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We might soon see two new Nokia labelled smartphones in India. The company is said to be working on a new 'G' smartphone lineup that will be catering to budget-conscious consumers. The Nokia G10 and the Nokia G20 are the upcoming smartphones that have been popping up via leaks. Both smartphones have been certified in the country suggesting an imminent launch. What all features can be expected from the Nokia G10 and the Nokia G20? Let's take a look:

Nokia G10, G20 India Launch On Cards?

The Nokia G10 and the G20 have been spotted at the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) database. The listing has been initially spotted by Mukul Sharma. The tipster has shared the screenshot of the BIS listing of both devices via his official Twitter account.

The screenshots confirm the TA-1334 and TA-1365 model numbers for the Nokia G10 and the G20 respectively. This listing only confirms the device models and the possibility of an upcoming launch. The hardware features haven't been tipped.

However, both these smartphones have been spotted a couple of times online including on some mobile certification websites. And going the past leaks, the upcoming devices will be packed with entry-level hardware.

Nokia G10, G20 Rumored Features

The Nokia G10 features were tipped last month. The device has been leaked with a 6.4-inch HD+ display. The leaks have suggested an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor which will be paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM.

The Nokia G10 might come with 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage and support up to 512GB microSD card. The device is expected with a 13MP triple-rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Nokia G20's display details are not known, but since this handset is also likely a budget device, it will also flaunt an HD+ display. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Both devices will ship with the Android 11 OS. If the rumors are to be believed, the G20 will have a better camera setup than the G10. It is said to feature a 48MP quad-camera module.

HMD Global is yet to confirm the features of the upcoming Nokia G10 and the Nokia G20 and also the launch date. But if both these devices indeed arrive with the suggested hardware, we can expect some good competition in the budget segment in India.

Both these devices appear to be entry-level smartphones. However, the gaming-oriented chipset along with the stock Android experience will drive the crowd. The imaging setup tipped is also good, so that adds some additional points.

