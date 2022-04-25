Nokia G21, Nokia G11 With Unisoc T606 SoC Coming To India On April 26 News oi-Vivek

Nokia by HMD Global is all set to introduce two new budget smartphones - the Noki G21 and the Nokia G11 in India. According to the latest teaser post, the Nokia G21 and the Nokia G11 will be unveiled in India on April 26, and here are the features and specifications of these devices.

Nokia G21 Specifications

The Nokia G21 is a mid-range 4G smartphone, powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 1.6GHz clock speed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution IPS LCD screen with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nokia G21 has a water-drop notch design and offers an 81.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The triple rear-camera setup on the Nokia G21 consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p/FHD video recording capability. A 5000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone, and the device supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Nokia G11 Specifications

The Nokia G11 is an entry-level-grade smartphone, based on the same Unisoc T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone offers a similar 6.5-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a water-drop style notch.

One major difference between the Nokia G21 and the Nokia G11 resides in the camera. the Nokia G11 also has a triple camera setup but with a low-resolution 13MP primary camera, paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

The Nokia G11 also has a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. When it comes to software, both phones run on stock Android 11 OS and are expected to receive an Android 12 update in the coming days.

Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Expected Price In India

The Nokia G21 is expected to be priced around Rs. 13,000 in India, while the Nokia G11 is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000. On April 26 we will get an official confirmation on the pricing and availability of these devices in India.

