Nokia G400 5G Global Launch Imminent; International Models Spotted News oi-Akshay Kumar

Nokia G400 5G smartphone was unveiled at this year's CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in January. However, the company hasn't yet launched the smartphone globally, but it could change soon. Three model numbers of the Nokia G400 for the global markets have been spotted in their user manuals. This suggests an imminent launch in international markets very soon.

Nokia G400 5G Could Globally Launch Soon

The user guide of the Nokia G400 5G has revealed three global model numbers including the TA-1448, TA-1476, and the N1530DL. The model TA-1448 was also spotted in the database of Wi-Fi Alliance recently. The N1530DL version of the smartphone will be for consumers in the United States. Since the user guide of the device has surfaced on the official website, we can expect a launch globally including in India in the near future.

Nokia G400 5G Specifications, Features

The Nokia G400 5G is the first smartphone from the company to offer a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The handset will be arriving with a 48MP primary camera on the back, which will be paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro snapper.

The Nokia G400 5G will be having a waterdrop notch above the screen. There's no word regarding its screen size at the moment. The side and top bezels of the phone will be slim, while there will be a thick bottom bezel. The three cameras at the rear will be placed inside a large pill-shaped camera module. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed below the power button on the right side of the phone.

Nokia G400 5G Price In India, Competition

The Nokia G400 5G is already confirmed to carry a price tag of $239, which roughly translates to Rs. 18,600 in the Indian currency. It will be the brand's most affordable 5G smartphone to date. The device is expected to be available in multiple color variants at the launch. In India, the Nokia G400 will be competing against the likes of the Oppo K10 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G among others.

Best Mobiles in India