Nokia G50 5G Leaked Renders Out; Snapdragon 480 Chipset, 48MP Primary Camera Tipped

We already know that Nokia G50 5G is the upcoming handset from HMD Global. Previously, the image of the upcoming handset was accidentally posted on the official Nokia Mobile Instagram account in France, revealing its design and few key features. Now, fresh info has revealed the renders and key specs of the upcoming Nokia G50 5G.

Nokia G50 5G Renders Leaked Online

The renders of the Nokia G50 5G have been shared by Winfuture.de. Going by this, the phone will have a teardrop notch display and a round-shaped camera module at the back. The volume rockers are seen on the right edge and the power button will be integrated with the fingerprint sensor. The branding image will be on both the front and rear panels.

Nokia G50 5G Features We Known So Far

If the rumors are to be believed, the Nokia G50 5G would be launched with a 6.38-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. There is no info on whether the handset will support a higher refresh rate or not.

The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is also believed to support an additional storage expansion. Moreover, the Nokia G50 will run Android 11 OS and pack a 4,850 mAh battery. The camera department could be handled by a triple or quad camera. However, the previous post revealed it will have a 48MP main lens.

Nokia G50 5G Expected Price & Availability

As per the UK retailer, the Nokia G50 will start at GBP 207 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, making it the cheapest 5G device. Further, it is said to come in three color variants - Forest Black, Midnight Sun, and Blue. As far as the launch is concerned, the phone is speculated to go official next month. So, there is a chance the brand might soon reveal an official launch date.

With the upcoming Nokia G50 5G, the brand seems to be preparing to compete with brands like Realme and Poco that are now offering 5G-enabled devices at cheap price tags.

